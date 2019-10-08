SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut State Police is investigating one of its own sergeants following a crash that happened last month.
The crash happened on Sept. 25 in Southbury.
One of the drivers involved was CT State Police Sgt. John McDonald, who had left a retirement party at a brewery in Oxford before the crash.
According to an accident report, McDonald drove through a stop sign on Airport Road in Southbury, colliding with a car traveling on Route 188.
McDonald and two people in the other car were all transported to the hospital.
State police said they were never able to test McDonald’s sobriety because injuries at the scene are a priority over a sobriety test.
However, McDonald refused treatment at a hospital, including a blood test.
“Someone with visible injury or complaining of injury, that takes precedent to a field sobriety test. At that point, and as an investigating officer, you would hope to get the medical records at the hospital. He refused treatment at that point when he got to the hospital,” said Brian Foley, executive aide for the Dept. of Emergency Services and Public Protection.
There is a zero-tolerance policy that says state employees cannot consume drugs or alcohol prior to driving a state vehicle.
“Really it's a wake-up call for anyone driving a state or municipal vehicle of the trust and responsibility that everyone has in driving these vehicles,” Foley said.
State police hope to wrap up the investigation quickly.
“Obviously we're trying to expedite the investigation as quickly as possible, as there has been some concern about it obviously,” Foley said.
The process allows McDonald to work during the investigation.
Of course, state police can take disciplinary action depending on the investigation's results.
Right now, it is not clear whether McDonald violated department policy by avoiding a sobriety test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.