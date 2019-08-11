State trooper rescues dog from highway

DANBURY (WFSB) - A very lucky dog was rescued from a busy section of Interstate 84 in Danbury Thursday night.
According to Connecticut State Police, a German Shepherd named Scooby got loose and ran away from his home.
Trooper Christopher Rivera and Sgt. John Dickey were in the right place at the right time and were able to rescue the pup from the highway.
Police said Scooby jumped into Tpr. Rivera's cruiser and devoured the trooper's dinner before being returned to his owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.