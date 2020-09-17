WASHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A state trooper rescued a young endangered hawk that had been struck by a vehicle.
Trooper Erinne Litwinczyk stopped to assist the injured sharp-shinned hawk on Tuesday.
According to state police, the hawk was hurt near Mount Tom State Park in the Town of Washington.
Sharp-shinned hawks are listed as a threatened species in Connecticut.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's Environmental Conservation Police transported the hawk to get treatment.
More information on sharp-shinned hawks in Connecticut can be found on DEEP's website here.
Thank you . There is a lot of good in this world . I wish the little fella a fast recovery.
