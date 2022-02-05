(WFSB) – A Connecticut State Trooper saved the life of a driver who was having a medical incident while driving on I-91.
On Friday, Connecticut State Police Troop H received a 911 call from the passenger of a limousine traveling on I-91 in Windsor. The passenger reported that the driver was in the middle of a medical event and was unresponsive and unconscious.
State Troopers were dispatched to the scene and quickly determined the driver had no pulse and was not breathing.
According to Connecticut State Police (CSP), the officer removed the driver from the limousine and immediately started performing life-saving treatment. The officer used CPR as well as a bag valve mask to assist with breathing.
Windsor EMS arrived on scene. Troopers continued CPR to assist EMS personnel.
According to CSP, a pulse was detected once the driver was in the ambulance but still needed assistance breathing.
EMS asked a Trooper to drive the ambulance to Hartford Hospital while EMS remained with the patient, administering medical care.
The driver is still under the care of medical staff at Hartford Hospital.
Their Commanding Officers are now recommending them for a Lifesaving Medal.
