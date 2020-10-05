SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut state trooper was suspended and charged following what began as an argument with his girlfriend in Southington.
State police said Trooper First Class Christopher Russell was arrested around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Southington police said they received a report of a verbal argument between Russell and his girlfriend around that time.
They said it appeared that the argument began while the couple was at a wedding. Back at their home, the argument became physical, police said.
Russell took a mirror off a wall and smashed it, investigators revealed.
A child was home at the time.
Russell's police powers were suspended as a result of the arrest and state police seized his badge, firearms, identification and police cruiser.
Officials said that Russell has been a state trooper since 2008.
State Police Internal Affairs is also investigating.
Russell was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, risk of injury to a minor and third-degree assault.
(5) comments
40% of police officers are domestic abusers but the abused find it hard to report because they need to report on a police officer.
A Meter Maid on Wheels gotta
do something mighty bad to get nabbed.
What was it Big 3?
FIRE HIM NOW!
Why? What happened to innocent until proven guilty?
Maybe read the article before commenting. He was charged. He is presumed innocent. The court will decide whether or not he is guilty. How do you not understand this?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.