WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A three-vehicle crash that involved two state troopers closed lanes of Interstate 91 north in Wallingford.
The Department of Transportation said the crash happened between exits 14 and 15 around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
It reported that the left and center lanes were closed. Delays of nearly 2.5 miles were reported.
According to state police, the two troopers involved in the crash were not seriously hurt, but were sent to a hospital for evaluation.
There's no word on if the person in the third vehicle suffered any injuries.
State police said the two troopers were initially responding to a medical call on the highway. One was driving a Ford Taurus, the other an Explorer.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
