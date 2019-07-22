KILLINGWORTH, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut State Police responded to the report of a disturbance in Killingworth on Monday morning.
It was reported just before 8 a.m. in the area of Parker Hill Road, police said.
Specific details of what the disturbance was have not yet been released.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.