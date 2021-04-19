NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Plans are being put together for in-person learning during the upcoming college summer and fall semester.
Students at state universities and community colleges will return to fully open campuses this fall.
Official said that they will use this summer to gradually expand operations.
Many campus restrictions will be lifted. Instead, things like class size will be regulated by state rules and CDC guidelines.
RELATED: Colleges, universities ramp up COVID testing ahead of spring semester
"We are open for business and we are very excited," said Joe Bertolino, President of Southern Connecticut State University.
SCSU President Joe Bertilino is welcoming back all students for the fall semester.
All four state universities and twelve community colleges, and Charter Oak State College, will return to normal operations.
Officials are confident the ongoing vaccine rollout, coupled with public health protocols, make it safe for a return to normal.
CSCU will not require vaccines for students to return, but instead they encourage students to get the vaccine.
"I'm going to bring the mobile vaccination vans in, I want you to tell your friends and friends of friends, come get vaccinated and we'll find out maybe later in the year if that's enough," said Governor Ned Lamont.
On Monday, Yale announced it will require all undergrad, graduate, and professional school students to get the vaccine. Wesleyan made a similar decision last week.
Quinnipiac has said it will not require vaccines, although they will continue testing unvaccinated students. Classes will still have three-foot social distancing requirements, meaning class sizes will still be reduces.
All university students will be able to stay in dorms if they want, and student activities will see few restrictions as set by the governor and the CDC.
School officials said they could revisit the idea of requiring vaccines.
