HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Many are trying to imagine what schools will look like in the fall.
Since the plans were released by the state last week, people got a glimpse of in-class learning.
Now, the state is unveiling options for online learning.
Eyewitness News browsed the newly released site and there is something for everyone.
While this is great, the actual online curriculum will still be crafted by each school district.
The CT Learning Hub is just a supplement to help parents and students.
“This is a flexible resource that they can make work for them,” said Irene Parisi, Department of Education Chief Academic Officer.
Irene Parisi, the Chief Academic Officer for the state says we’re entering a new era of learning.
“In my 20 years of being in Connecticut as an educator, I haven’t seen anything like this,” Parisi said.
There are eight hubs that people can explore, but officials are touting the online content learning hub. Clicking into the hub gives six options.
There is a “learn platform” that helps teachers craft content. Khan Academy, however, runs the gamut. They have courses for preschoolers, all the way to those practicing for the SATs and covers everything in between.
“They now have new and different ways to demonstrate their learning,” Parisi said.
Learning happens via video, audio, worksheets, and more. Students can even take a beak from the math and science and explore other interests.
“The arts, music, physical education, health, social and emotion wellbeing,” Parisi said.
There’s so much content you can get lost in it, but Parisi wants to reiterate, this is not a full curriculum.
“This isn’t to replace what they’re doing at the district level, it’s really mean tot be a complement, even supplement what they’re doing,” Parisi said.
Eyewitness News wanted to know why districts can’t just use this for those who want to learn from home.
“I think we need to be mindful of the needs of each district. Every community is very different, and I think we don’t want to dictate what they have to do,” Parisi said.
The Department of Education says this is just the beginning. The state wants to build off what they have built. In fact, there are still area of the website that have yet to be built, so there’s expected to be a lot of enriching content in the weeks and months to come.
