(WFSB) – On Monday, Governor Ned Lamont unveiled a new partnership between the State of Connecticut and a new app designed to trace the spread of COVID-19.
It’s a voluntary app that has been designed by several professors at MIT.
Connecticut is the first state to jump on board.
The app is called How We Feel and it monitors people and their state of physical health, whether bad or good.
The idea is to monitor people throughout the state and determined where there might be hot spots of illness.
“Through this app and web app, we ask people to contribute information, not personal information, only zip code and symptoms and a few other related pieces of information of how they are being affected by the ongoing pandemic. Through this information, we are generating models to be able to predict the emergence of new hot spots,” said Dr. Feng Zhang, creator of How We Feel app.
There is no cost for the app.
There is also no cost to the state for using the data gathered through the app.
“We’re all looking for something we can do to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this app provides an opportunity for everyone – regardless of whether you are currently sick or if you are in healthy condition – to share how you’re feeling to leading health professionals, so they can track the spread of this virus and quickly determine where a new outbreak may be occurring,” Governor Lamont said.
For more information, visit www.howwefeel.org or contact info@howwefeel.org.
