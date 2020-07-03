(WFSB) – Heading into the holiday weekend, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has updated its state park operation plan.
While state park beaches along the shoreline will remain open, there are new guidelines to follow due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Guidelines that will remain in place include daily capacity limits, social distancing guidelines for visitors, and the use of face coverings.
DEEP continues to allow swimming only at shoreline state parks and not at inland state park swimming areas.
At shoreline state parks, lifeguards are now on duty as staffing allows.
Restroom buildings are the shoreline parks are now open. Visitors should maintain a 15-foot distance between other beachgoers.
State park campgrounds are open for RV campers and the campgrounds will be open to all campers beginning July 8.
Picnicking is allowed at parks, but remains limited. The table are available on a limited basis, but DEEP is not disinfecting the tables and encourages the public to bring a table cover.
There is a limit of 100 people for outdoor group activities.
Besides the state parks, there are more than 117 state boat launches that are open, though capacity limits and social distancing guidelines apply to those as well.
“I encourage visitors to state parks and forests this holiday weekend to continue to recreate responsibly,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “Visitors have done an amazing job thus far during the pandemic, and it’s important that we stay the course by keeping up the good practices that have our state trending in the right direction.”
Before heading to a state park, check the real-time updates and closures on the state parks Twitter feed @CTStateParks.
To view the updated operations plan, click here.
