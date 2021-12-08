(WFSB) - Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate on Tuesday topped 8.3 percent for the first time in nearly a year.
According to the governor's office Wednesday morning, the rate had dropped down to 4.98 percent.
The state’s coronavirus positivity rate jumped to over 8% on Tuesday.
This week, the Department of Public Health is reporting hospitalizations also rising. They were up by 50 on Wednesday.
However, there is also good news.
The DPH said that while it's true that in terms of COVID cases and hospitalizations the state is moving in the wrong direction, people who are vaccinated have even more reason to feel protected.
"With Pfizer, it seems like the booster has really helped it," said Dr. Ulysses Wu, system director of infectious disease for Hartford HealthCare.
New data shows the Pfizer vaccine is less effective against omicron, but it can still offer protection, especially when people get their booster shot.
But does it matter if you get a booster of a different brand?
“From a scientific basis, there’s no real discrepancy,” said Husnan Kermalli, chief medical officer of Saint Mary's.
What about Moderna and Johnson and Johnson? Do we know if those are effective against omicron?
“We’re waiting for Moderna and some of the other vaccines, the Johnson and Johnson as well, in terms of their studies,” Husnan said.
Doctors say demand for boosters remains high, but new vaccines have stalled.
A viewer asked if over 80 percent of Connecticut residents are fully vaccinated, why is the COVID positivity rate continuing to increase dramatically.
“That just shows you the magnitude of being unvaccinated, the effect it can have on a population,” Wu said.
Wednesday morning, there was a glimmer of hope coming from South Africa. An early study showed the omicron variant’s ability to evade the Pfizer vaccine is robust, but not complete. Also, a booster shot could help stop infection.
"It appears, that with the cases that are seen, we not are seeing a very severe profile of disease,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical advisor. “In fact, it might be, and I underscore might, be less severe.”
However, the newer variant still appears to be inspiring people to get vaccinated. Twelve-point-five million people got a shot in the past week, the most since May.
"We also have a lot of vacations planned, going to Italy and Hawaii, so we said why not an extra layer of protection,” said Joanna Kipper, a Lake Forest, CA resident.
Experts continue to advise people to protect themselves as the holidays approach.
“I am very concerned we are going to see cases rise thought the next several weeks,” said commissioner Manisha Juthani, Connecticut Department of Public Health.
Health officials said with the surge in cases, people should be more vigilant about wearing masks in public and if they are planning a big holiday party, ask the guests to get tested beforehand.
(5) comments
I am not convinced that the rise in hospitalizations *with* COVID is a result of problems pertaining *to* COVID. The percentage of vaccinated/unvaccinated patients has remained fairly constant in the 75-80% range. Plenty of studies show that vaccination drops the rate of hospitalization *for* COVID to nearly nothing. So if all of these new hospitalizations *with* COVID were actually *for* COVID, you would expect to see the unvaccinated rate to rise to 95% or higher. That isn't happening. The pandemic is over. The question is when Governor Lamont will feel that President Biden and the Democrat Party is willing to acknowledge it.
The unvaccinated aren't a danger to the public, they're a danger to the narrative.
The “hospitalized with covid” versus “hospitalized for covid” is a very important distinction that would make the hospitalization rate metric more meaningful. It would also be helpful to know what the historical average hospitalization rate is for this time of year, and how the current number of people in the hospital compares. That analysis would certainly put the “state of emergency” our governor states we are in into some much needed perspective.
I feel like this is a key piece of information for everyone to have to make informed decisions. I'm afraid that's the same reason they don't provide it. A half truth is a whole lie.
I just got vaccinated and moved on with my life. I have work to do.
