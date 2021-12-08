(WFSB) - Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate on Tuesday topped 8.3 percent for the first time in nearly a year.
The state’s coronavirus positivity rate jumped to over 8% on Tuesday.
The Department of Public Health also said hospitalizations also spiked.
However, there is also good news.
The DPH said that while it's true that in terms of COVID cases and hospitalizations the state is moving in the wrong direction, people who are vaccinated have even more reason to feel protected.
Wednesday morning, there was a glimmer of hope coming from South Africa. An early study showed the omicron variant’s ability to evade the Pfizer vaccine is robust, but not complete. Also, a booster shot could help stop infection.
"It appears, that with the cases that are seen, we not are seeing a very severe profile of disease,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical advisor. “In fact, it might be, and I underscore might, be less severe.”
However, the newer variant still appears to be inspiring people to get vaccinated. Twelve-point-five million people got a shot in the past week, the most since May.
"We also have a lot of vacations planned, going to Italy and Hawaii, so we said why not an extra layer of protection,” said Joanna Kipper, a Lake Forest, CA resident.
COVID cases are on the rise in 33 states including Connecticut. Hospitalizations were also up in the state to 525 patients on Tuesday, 25 more than the day before.
Experts advised people to protect themselves as the holidays approach.
“I am very concerned we are going to see cases rise thought the next several weeks,” said commissioner Manisha Juthani, Connecticut Department of Public Health.
Health officials said with the surge in cases, people should be more vigilant about wearing masks in public and if they are planning a big holiday party, ask the guests to get tested beforehand.
(1) comment
I am not convinced that the rise in hospitalizations *with* COVID is a result of problems pertaining *to* COVID. The percentage of vaccinated/unvaccinated patients has remained fairly constant in the 75-80% range. Plenty of studies show that vaccination drops the rate of hospitalization *for* COVID to nearly nothing. So if all of these new hospitalizations *with* COVID were actually *for* COVID, you would expect to see the unvaccinated rate to rise to 95% or higher. That isn't happening. The pandemic is over. The question is when Governor Lamont will feel that President Biden and the Democrat Party is willing to acknowledge it.
