HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The vaccine rollout continues in Connecticut and the urgency to get people vaccinated is stronger than ever.
That’s because variants continue to spread.
The governor’s team says 30 to 40 percent of the current cases are expected to be from these variants.
There are several variants that people need to watch out for. The UK strain, the South African strain, and the Brazilian strain are all confirmed to be here, but it’s the New York strain, the one that is right on our doorstep, that we don’t have a lot of information about.
Governor Ned Lamont admits the state isn’t doing as much of the sequencing as we could for this variant, but the state is working with Yale and no cases have been identified at this point.
However, the positivity rate at 15 percent in certain parts of New York City, the fear is that the variant may be here.
“Right now, it looks like the vaccine is still working pretty well. I think one of the things that’s worked well in New York will help in Connecticut is the number of people who have been vaccinated, the number of people who have already had antibodies from previous infections, so I’m watching that closely and so far, the numbers bear out the strategy and we’re ahead of the variant and we’ll be ok,” Lamont said.
Channel 3 is gathering more data on the variants and looking into the efficacy of the vaccine against the New York variant.
