HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The debate continues on who should be in the next phase of the vaccine rollout.
An advisory panel has not finalized its recommendations for Governor Ned Lamont yet, but now some members are saying the state needs to rethink its goals with the rollout.
Some members of the allocation subgroup say the goal should be to get the vaccine to the elderly and the frontline workers most likely to spread the virus.
Others say that narrow focus leaves out people of color, who have seen greater impact from COVID-19.
Lamont is still waiting on the final recommendation after its allocation subgroup failed to reach an agreement on Tuesday.
Some members say this is a chance to rethink the focus of the rollout.
The panel did agree to keep CDC guidelines for Phase 1B, including people 75 years and older, first responders and teachers, as well as transportation and delivery drivers, manufacturing and food workers, and DOC staff.
The panel also added people in congregate settings, including prison inmates and people in in-patient care.
“At the end of the day, we’re all human beings, one nation under,” said Eugene Valentine.
Some wanted to stop there, saying the goal should be to vaccinate the elderly, who are most likely to die from the virus, and to frontline workers who are more likely to spread the virus.
“The more we dilute 1B, the more likely it is that people will have significant delays in getting the vaccine,” said Michael Carius.
Based on CDC guidelines, DPH estimates it would take nine to ten weeks to vaccinate 80 percent of people in Phase 1B. One more week would be added for congregate settings.
Phase 1C, which includes other essential workers and people with comorbidities would take another 13 or 14 weeks.
Teksiha Everette says her board members are overlooking people of color who have experienced higher rates of coronavirus cases and deaths. She says lowering the age and including people with underlying health risks could help reverse that trend.
“I don’t think if we say adding the complications or comorbidities excludes where people work,” Everette aid.
Channel 3 reached out to Lamont’s office for comment, but they did not respond. The same goes for panel members who preferred to keep Phase 1B smaller.
This subgroup has not announced its next meeting, but the full vaccine advisory panel will meet again on January 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.