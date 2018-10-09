HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state issued a warning to prospective voters about possible fake voter registration phone calls.
Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said there have been national reports of suspicious phone calls during which callers try to register voters over the phone and arrange for an absentee ballot.
Merrill said the calls claim to be from a reputable voter registration organization like TurboVote. However, the organization itself said the calls are not from it.
"It is critical that voters are aware of this potential scam and do not give out any personal information over the phone," Merrill said. "We would like every eligible Connecticut resident to register to vote, but that will never take place over the phone."
Merrill urged people to head to myvote.ct.gov/register or to their respective Town Hall to register.
If anyone receives a call asking about voter registration, Merrill warned not to share any information over the phone. People should hang up and contact the secretary of the state's office at 860-509-6117.
In Connecticut, voter registration can not be done over the phone and absentee ballot applications must be done through a Town Clerk and returned with an actual signature.
