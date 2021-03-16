HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new scam claims to be looking for people's opinions on COVID-19 vaccines.
It's also not the only vaccine-related scam out there.
Attorney General William Tong and Gov. Ned Lamont issued a warning about them on Tuesday morning.
Tong's office and the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection said they recently learned of the new scam in which fraudsters, posing as COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer, send consumers a “COVID-19 survey” offering rewards for their opinions about the vaccine. To obtain the so-called reward, consumers are required to provide their credit card information, supposedly for “shipping purposes.”
State officials warned residents not to be fooled. They said it's a scam that is designed to rip people off for money.
In another scheme, Tong said fraudsters send a letter impersonating the governor’s office that suggests the vaccines are dangerous and directs consumers to a website that attempts to capitalize on people’s fears. Tong said it is yet another way for bad actors to scam people out of information and money.
He and the governor said the COVID-19 vaccine is medically proven to be safe and effective, and consumers should not visit links that may be set up to steal their information.
“We can’t let scam artists stand in anyone’s way when it comes to getting the vaccine,” Lamont said. “The truth is the vaccine is safe. The public health officials I trust have communicated that to all of us, and if I wasn’t sure of the vaccine’s safety, I wouldn't have taken it myself. Please, remember that if something seems like misinformation, it probably is, and you can always get the most updated facts on our website, and from you trusted community leaders.”
Finally, there have been recent reports of scammers who pose as vaccinators and ask for sensitive information, such as social security numbers and bank information. Tong said consumers will never be asked for this information to receive the vaccine.
“Getting vaccinated is one of the most important things you can do to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19, but it’s also an open door for scammers to take advantage of widespread confusion and anxiety,” Tong said. “If you get an unsolicited message offering rewards or payments related to the vaccine, ignore them and report it to state and local authorities.”
Connecticut's acting public health commissioner, Dr. Deidre Gifford, assured people that the vaccines have been tested and are safe and effective.
“The healthcare provider you receive your vaccine from will need some basic information from you, but you should not give personal health information to anyone who sends you an unsolicited request," Gifford said. "If you receive mail, calls, or see other ads that indicate this vaccine isn’t safe, don’t believe it. Do your research first. Visit our website and talk with those you trust if you have questions rather than taking unfounded claims at face value.”
Consumer safety advocates recommended the following protections from scammers:
Do not pay anything to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine
Ignore sales ads related to the vaccine
Beware of unsolicited emails or texts concerning the vaccine, including offers of rewards or payments
Do not share personal, financial, or health information with unfamiliar people
Anyone who is made aware of one of these scams should report it to the state Department of Consumer Protection at ct.gov/DCP or sending an email to dcp.complaints@ct.gov.
For more information on Connecticut's new vaccine rollout, including where to register and clinic locations, head here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.