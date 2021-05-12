MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) -- In one week, the state will lift most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

Next Wednesday, May 19, all business restrictions that are still in place will end. That means any curfews and social distancing mandates will be up to businesses.

The one regulation that will remain in place is indoor masking.

Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to talk about next week's changes during a news conference Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Earlier this month, some restrictions were lifted, like the business curfew being moved to midnight, and outdoor mandates came to an end.

State loosens health restrictions at businesses WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is closer to fully reopening.

Also expected to happen next week, the Dept. of Public Health is set to issue recommendations for safe operation of indoor and large outdoor events.

During his news conference slated for Wednesday evening, Lamont is also expected to highlight the summer enrichment and learning experiences for students and families that he is proposing to offer in Connecticut with federal recovery funding the state is receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act.