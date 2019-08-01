HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A crackdown on distracted driving that started Thursday is the second wave of the "U DRIVE. U TEXT. U PAY." campaign.
The Department of Transportation is hoping to prevent drivers from talking, texting, or distracting themselves with a mobile device with this campaign, which runs through Aug. 15.
Since 2015, nearly 33,000 crashes in Connecticut have involved a distraction, resulting in 45 fatal crashes, officials said.
During the first wave of the campaign in April, more than 10,000 citations were issued to drivers who ignored the distracted driving laws.
Anyone caught using a device while driving can face a $150 fine for the first offense, $300 for a second, and $500 for subsequent violations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.