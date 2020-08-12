HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut residents are being reminded that the state’s annual Sales Tax Free Week kicks off this weekend.
The Sales Tax Free Week begins Sunday, Aug. 16 and runs through Saturday, Aug. 22.
During the week, retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items that are priced under $100 are exempt from the state’s sale and use tax.
The annual event is typically held right before the start of school. This year is the state's 20th Sales Tax Free Week.
“Having this tax-free holiday helps working families stretch their dollar a little bit more during the busy back-to-school season while giving businesses an extra boost to their bottom line,” Governor Lamont said. “This year, it will hopefully also help support some of our local businesses that continue to recover following the global health pandemic. I encourage everyone to support Connecticut’s locally-owned retailers and small business community – and do so safely by wearing face coverings and social distancing so we can continue doing our best to protect public health.”
Shoppers are reminded to adhere to the state’s reopening rules of retail establishments, like wearing face coverings, hand washing, and social distancing.
For a list of items exempt from the state sales tax during this week, click here.
