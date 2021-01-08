WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – New video shows the pandemonium and terror on the streets of Waterbury last month during an officer involved shooting.
The video released by the State’s Attorney’s Office shows what happened on the afternoon of December 8.
Police were looking for Robert Harrison, a suspect in an armed kidnapping.
A man wearing black can be seen in the video walked up Marley Place. Seconds later, three police cruisers converged on the area.
Police get out of their cars and attempt to make an arrest, but seconds later, two dark colored SUVs pull out of a driveway at the top of the street.
The first car doesn’t slow down and weaves through the cruisers forcing officers to jump out of the way. The driver slams into a parked car and then flees down Wolcott Street.
Officers are then met with another SUV that tries the same maneuvers, but the driver slammed into a parked van.
Officers can be seen in the video positioned triangularly, but the driver reverses and gets away as a police cruiser that was not put into park rolls away, clearing the way for the driver.
During the chaos, Waterbury Officer Charles Mauriello was shot in the chest by a fellow officer. His vest saved his life and he was released from the hospital the same night.
“There’s many reasons why an accident like this can happen with all that confusion taking place,” said Lt. J. Paul Vance, WFSB Law Enforcement Analyst.
Former State Police Lt. J. Paul Vance is a law enforcement analyst for Channel 3 and he puts people who watch the video into the shoes of the officers.
“The officers want to protect the suspect also. That’s something that we don’t give any credence to when you think about the whole situation and adding into that confusion are stolen vehicles trying to flee the scene, thinking that’s the reason the police are there when in fact, the police weren’t there for the stolen vehicles. They were there for the suspect,” Lt. Vance says.
The video continues on to show officers tending to Mauriello and rushing him to St. Mary’s Hospital.
“Training does include there’s no friendly fire, no crossfire, that we’re not shooting into a group with innocent civilians. All that is part of law enforcement training, but it always doesn’t happen the way you want it to,” Lt. Vance said.
Police took four people into custody that day. The investigation into the friendly fire incident continues.
