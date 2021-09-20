BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - State investigators are expected to reveal new information about the case of a woman whose body was found in Burlington more than three years ago.
State police have identified the woman who was found dead in a pond in Burlington over the weekend.
Kelsey Mazzamaro's body was found in a body of water in Burlington on May 6, 2018.
New Britain State's Attorney Brian Preleski scheduled a news conference for 4 p.m. on Monday.
The 26-year-old, who was from Litchfield, was found to have died from a "neck compression."
Police initially needed help identifying her through a tattoo on her arm.
