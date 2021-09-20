BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - State investigators are expected to reveal new information about the case of a woman whose body was found in Burlington more than three years ago.

Body found in Burlington identified as Litchfield woman State police have identified the woman who was found dead in a pond in Burlington over the weekend.

Kelsey Mazzamaro's body was found in a body of water in Burlington on May 6, 2018.

New Britain State's Attorney Brian Preleski scheduled a news conference for 4 p.m. on Monday.

The 26-year-old, who was from Litchfield, was found to have died from a "neck compression."

Police initially needed help identifying her through a tattoo on her arm.