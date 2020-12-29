HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Ansonia-Milford State’s Attorney’s Office has released body camera footage 72 hours following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Hartford.
On Saturday, officers responded to a 911 call on Gilman Street for the report of a man holding two guns in the middle of the street.
Officers repeatedly asked the suspect, identified as Shamar Ogman, to put down the guns.
According to a preliminary status report of investigation from State’s Attorney Margaret Kelley, Ogman failed to comply with the requests to drop the weapon and it appears in body camera video that he points the rifle in the direction of the officers.
At that time, Officer Ashley Martinez fired one shot and struck Ogman. Officers immediately began providing medical treatment.
Ogman was taken to Hartford Hospital where he died from his injuries.
To see the full body camera footage, click here.
Body camera videos from Officers Christopher Larson, Ashley Martinez, and Joseph Walsh were released at the direction of the state’s attorney’s office.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and Hartford Chief of Police Jason Thody had urged Kelley to release the body camera videos as soon as possible.
Following the release of the body camera footage, Bronin released a statement saying, “I want to thank the State’s Attorney for quickly releasing footage of this tragic incident,” said Mayor Bronin. “The videos released today show a very dangerous situation, with a heavily-armed man aiming a rifle at police officers in a residential neighborhood. Any loss of life in our community is painful, and our hearts go out to the family of Mr. Ogman. My thoughts are also with Officer Martinez. No officer ever wants to face a situation like this, and she acted to protect her fellow officers and the public when she felt that she had no other responsible choice."
RELATED: Body camera footage from deadly officer-involved shooting expected to be released
Martinez has been with the department for four years.
The Hartford Police Union released a statement saying, "Officer Ashley Martinez is a 4-year veteran of the Hartford Police Department. In that time Officer Martinez has been assigned to the Patrol Division and is currently assigned to the Intelligence Division. Officer Martinez has excelled at identifying Violent Offenders. Officer Martinez is devoted to serving the citizens of Hartford. On Saturday December 26th, 2020, Officer Martinez’s heroic actions saved the lives of innocent citizens and her fellow officers. The Hartford Police Union and all our members stand by Officer Ashley Martinez and her actions on the night of December 26th, 2020."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.