WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A Waterbury police officer's use of force has been deemed "necessary to defend himself,” according to a report released by the Litchfield State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Dec. 8, 2020, Waterbury police officers were involved in an investigation into a stolen vehicle on Marley Place.

Officers had set up a surveillance in that area to capture a suspect accused in a New Britain kidnapping that happened the night before.

The suspect was being taken into custody when the officers noticed two SUVs nearby that were revving their engines and beginning to speed up Marley Place toward them.

Those two SUVs crashed into several police cruisers in the process.

At that time, one of the officers fired his weapon at the two vehicles in an effort to stop them. He was later identified as Officer Garret Pagel, a five-year member of the department.

One of the rounds struck Officer Charles Mauriello in the chest.

The officer was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time of the shooting, saving his life. He was released from the hospital that night.

The report finds that “the use of deadly force was necessary to defend himself, fellow officers and civilians in the immediate area from the imminent use of deadly physical force from the driver of the SUV."

