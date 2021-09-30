UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Gamblers in Connecticut have started to legally bet on sports for the first time.

Bettors can only place sports bets at Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino. Mohegan Sun said it opened its sports book at 9:30 a.m. Foxwoods started at 10:30 a.m.

Mohegan Sun Tribal Council Chairman James Gessner called Thursday a historic day.

"Today is not just a historic day for the tribe, but one for the State of Connecticut," Gessner said. "It's also a prime example of respect and goodwill between the tribe and the state. Today's opening is the first step in allowing Connecticut to generate tax revenue that is competitive with other states, to benefit both state and local municipal budgets."

Gov. Ned Lamont visited both of the state's casinos for the inaugural bets.

He started at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville at 9:30 a.m.:

"We got this passed after some negotiating in May and here we are just 4 months later, casting the first bet," Lamont said. "I think that's faster than you've seen in any other state in the country."

Lamont headed to Foxwoods Resort Casino after that.

"This is what makes sense not only for Pequot but for state of CT and gaming industry at large. We have to migrate to sports betting, we have to get online. Every industry is going there," said Rodney Butler, chairman of the Mashantucket Pequots.

Gamblers only have the two options on Thursday, but they'll likely have a lot more soon.

Eventually, people will be able to gamble on sports wherever there’s an internet connection.

By next week, online wagers will likely get the green light, so people won't have to drive all the way to the casinos in Uncasville or Ledyard.

The Connecticut Lottery said it is partnering with Sportech, and they plan to take sports wagers at a site in New Haven next week, before eventually getting the green light at nine other off-track betting sites, as long as their license is approved.

The people who are helping to usher in this new era, and of course line their own pockets, said it's full speed ahead for anyone who wants to put their money on the line by gambling on sports.

"As we navigate through the [COVID-19] pandemic and people start to get back to work, being able to add 100 new jobs coming out of that is just a tremendous effort, partnering with FanDuel," Gessner said.

“I think what they’re going to do, maybe they’ll be overwhelmed at first, but they’re going to realize that they have many options,” said Johnny Avello, director of race and sportsbook operations for DraftKings.

Both casinos held celebratory events Thursday when they accepted their ceremonial first bets.