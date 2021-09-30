UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Gamblers in Connecticut will be able to legally bet on sports for the first time on Thursday morning.

Gov. Ned Lamont will visit both of the state's casinos for the inaugural bets.

He'll start at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville at 9:30 a.m. He'll head to Foxwoods Resort Casino after that.

Sports betting to begin at CT casinos on Thursday Sports betting will begin in Connecticut on Thursday, but only at the casinos.

Gamblers will have two options on Thursday, but they'll likely have a lot more soon.

Bettors can only place sports bets at Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods. Eventually, however, people will be able to gamble on sports wherever there’s an internet connection.

By next week, online wagers will likely get the green light, but bettors can place sports bets Thursday morning if they're willing to drive to one of Connecticut's tribal casino.

Mohegan Sun said it will open its sports book at 9:30 a.m. Foxwoods said it will begin taking the historic wagers beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Gamblers will have a lot more in-person options soon.

The Connecticut Lottery said it is partnering with Sportech, and they plan to take sports wagers at a site in New Haven next week, before eventually getting the green light at nine other off-track betting sites, as long as their license is approved.

The people who are helping to usher in this new era, and of course line their own pockets, say it's full speed ahead for anyone who wants to put their money on the line by gambling on sports.

“I think what they’re going to do, maybe they’ll be overwhelmed at first, but they’re going to realize that they have many options,” said Johnny Avello, director of race and sportsbook operations for DraftKings.

Both casinos are holding celebratory events Thursday morning and will accept ceremonial first bets.