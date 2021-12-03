HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The state’s comptroller will be resigning from his position at the end of the month.
Comptroller Kevin Lembo announced on Friday that his resignation comes as he is battling an ongoing medical condition.
His last day will be Dec. 31, 2021.
“It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of Connecticut as state comptroller,” Lembo said. “Over ten years ago, voters took a chance on a gay, vegetarian nerd that had never run for office in his life. I’ve worked every day since to represent this office with honesty, integrity, and a focus on the common good. Even now, I love the work that I do and the people I work with. Unfortunately, my health simply won’t allow me to continue to serve.”
Lembo was diagnosed with a serious and debilitating heart condition that has recently been worsening, a press release said.
After consulting with a team of cardiologists, it was recommended that Lembo not continue working.
“I’m extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished together during my three terms in office,” said Lembo. “We’ve made Connecticut a model for government transparency, instituted innovative changes in the state health plan to lower costs while improving patient care, and wrote the plan that has led to record savings in the state’s Rainy Day Fund. While I’m disappointed that I’ll be unable to complete this term, the work that’s been done in the last 11 years has made Connecticut a better place to live, work and raise a family and that’s why I wanted this job in the first place. I feel confident that whoever follows me in this position has all the resources in place to continue this work and build on our successes.”
Lembo has been in office since 2011.
His successor will be named by Governor Ned Lamont.
Gov. Lamont released a statement on Friday saying "It is with incredible sadness that we receive this news. I can only imagine how difficult it is for Kevin to make the decision to step down from a position that he loves and that he energetically campaigned to fill. Throughout his entire public life, Kevin has dedicated himself to looking out for others, and in his time as comptroller, he has been committed to righting the fiscal ship of Connecticut and fighting to implement policies that tame the state’s revenue volatility and bring financial stability. He has been one of the state’s leading advocates for increasing access to health care, specifically focused on reducing costs while improving quality of care and ensuring that nobody is left behind. He has looked out for the vulnerable his entire life. Throughout his three terms in office, he has truly made an impact, and Connecticut stands in a much stronger position today because of it. I’m proud over these last several years to have partnered with him on these efforts, and I truly consider him a friend. Kevin refers to himself as a nerd, and sometimes a nerd is exactly what you need. I wish nothing but the best for Kevin, his husband Charles, and their children, and I thank him for everything he’s given to Connecticut.”
The CT Democrats released a statement on Friday saying "Kevin Lembo’s service to Connecticut has been remarkable and his resignation is a huge loss to the state. He came here from New York and jumped into public service as the state’s first Health Care Advocate and for the past 11 years as Comptroller, fighting for transparency, smart budgeting and health care. Kevin is a colleague and a friend and his voice will be greatly missed in the public arena. We wish him the very best as he focuses on his health."
