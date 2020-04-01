HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As the coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on the state, there’s now a clearer picture of the financial impact.
On Wednesday, Comptroller Kevin Lembo said the state is currently on track to end the fiscal year with a deficit of about $170 million.
“The speed and scale of the pandemic’s economic disruptions are unprecedented for Connecticut,” Lembo said. “As a result, the full extent of the impact is not yet clear and may take weeks, if not months, to determine. The current year deficit could, and likely will, grow larger. My office will continue to monitor the situation closely and update these projections in future reports."
Lembo’s deficit projection, $111.4 million higher than the state Office of Policy and Management’s (OPM) last report, reflects an updated analysis and estimate on the withholding portion of the income tax, as well as a reduction in sales tax revenue by $30 million, a letter to Gov. Ned Lamont said.
While Lembo commended the governor’s administration for their leadership during the COVID-19 crisis, he reinforced the need for continued support to minimize the impact of the pandemic on local families.
“My office is already seeing a drop-off in withholding receipts from the large number of layoffs and furloughs resulting from non-essential business closures related to the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lembo said. “In addition, we are reducing the sales tax estimate by $30 million, again due to coronavirus-related business closures and shelter-at-home directives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.