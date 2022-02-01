HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor plans to make an announcement about his administration.
Channel 3 confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the state's chief operating officer and commissioner of the Department of Administrative Services, Josh Geballe, is leaving his post to take a job at Yale University.
Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference about it for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Stream it live below:
The announcement will be made in the lobby of the Grasso-Fauliso State Office Building in Hartford.
Channel 3 also learned that Michelle Gilman, who is currently the deputy COO, will become the commissioner of the DAS.
