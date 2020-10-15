HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The first meeting of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group happened on Thursday evening.
The meeting kicked off virtually at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The public can watch any of the group's meetings online by clicking here.
Lamont announced the creation of the advisory group last month following a meeting with the vice president’s Coronavirus Task Force.
RELATED: As feds tell states to prepare for vaccine distribution, Lamont announces COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group
Members of the advisory group are charged with the task of advising the governor on preparations for a potential COVID-19 vaccine, “including the optimization of a statewide vaccine distribution strategy, and communicating critical medical information about the vaccine with the state’s residents.”
The COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group is administered by staff from the state’s Department of Public Health.
When the formation of the group was announced, Vice President Mike Pence had said a vaccine was not expected for wide distribution before the end of the year, but states are being urged to prepare.
On Thursday, Gov. Lamont shed some light on how the vaccine would be distributed.
"The vaccination will happen in a couple of phases. We're thinking about the critical workforce, otherwise known as the essential workers. We want to make sure they're vaccinated and feel safe to be able to be at work, and those high-risk individuals. Those who are most vulnerable. Those will be some of the priorities we have," he said.
