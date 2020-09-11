HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Several school districts have reported coronavirus cases this week including Southington, Windham, and Simsbury.
More than a dozen schools are now doing online learning only until it’s safe to return.
Channel 3 spoke with the state’s Education Commissioner Dr. Miguel Cardona as part of Face the State.
Schools across the state have been back in session for almost two weeks and there are already coronavirus cases popping up.
“We are in constant communication, there are calls daily, seven days a week,” Dr. Cardona said.
Dr. Cardona is the state’s Education Commissioner and he says he’s been in touch with schools to make sure they have enough support.
Manchester Middle Academy was closed on Friday after a student was reported having COVID-19 symptoms after coming in contact with someone who tested positive.
In Meriden, an entire classroom is in quarantine for two weeks after a student went to Lincoln Middle School and tested positive.
“It’s overwhelming because I have my sixth grade son here, I’m afraid, was he in the class, is it a sixth grader? So, it is very overwhelming,” said Elizabeth Farerro, a parent.
Parents worry about their kids being in school.
Dr. Cardona says parents need to keep reminding children about the importance of wearing masks, washing their hands, and social distancing.
Parents also have a huge responsibility to help with online learning.
The state is making sure families have WIFI and children have computer.
“Systems have been set to where children can be brought places where there is WIFI, where there is supervision. Districts have set up childcare centers where kids can get academic support they need,” Dr. Cardona said.
While schools have challenges now, the question is what will happen in the winter.
Schools may have to close permanently if the infection rate increases to a certain point.
To watch more of the interview with Dr. Cardona, tune into Face the State on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on Channel 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.