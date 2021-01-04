HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As students returned to classes on Monday following the holiday break, the state's largest teachers union pushed for more schools to go to full distance learning until the end of the month.
The Connecticut Education Association released a statement on Sunday and cited a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases as the reason a number of superintendents already made the decision.
"Many students and teachers, however, are expected to return to the classroom [Monday], before the surge from the holiday break is over and the situation can be re-evaluated, and just as the state marks one of the grimmest milestones in this pandemic: More than 6,000 lives lost," the CEA said. "With at least 162 Connecticut towns identified as coronavirus red zones, it’s time for all public school superintendents to follow the lead of their colleagues who have paused in-person learning until mid-January."
The CEA cited new data from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which showed nearly 179,000 COVID-19 cases in children just last week. The number brought the total reported cases in children to more than 2 million.
The CEA argued that minimizing community exposure, not multiplying it, will help lead the way out of the pandemic.
"As leaders in their communities, school superintendents owe this safety step to their students, communities, and hard-working teachers and staff," it said.
The CEA released the results of a new survey of more than 4,000 educators, which the majority of educators said they did not feel safe. Read it here.
The union also urged the state to mandate coronavirus testing, including the random testing of asymptomatic individuals.
"While no one is more eager to return to the classroom than Connecticut’s dedicated teachers, detecting and stopping the spread of COVID-19 must be the top priority," the CEA said. "Until in-person learning can resume safely, our educators are committed to ensuring quality distance teaching to keep students engaged and learning."
