HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Gov. Ned Lamont announced the state’s mask mandate for schools will be lifted on February 28.
Lamont announced the decision Monday afternoon.
Local school boards will be able to decide whether masks will still be a requirement.
The legislature will need to vote on continuing the mask mandate beyond February 15.
Lamont says he is asking lawmakers to allow him to decide when it ends.
Lamont’s school mask mandate was set to expire next Tuesday. Parents, teachers, and state leaders have been sparring over whether it should be renewed.
On Wednesday, the new legislative session begins inside the state capitol, and not coincidentally, a large anti-masks in schools rally is planned for outside on the same day.
There has been a lot of passionate debate surrounding the issue for months.
Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb predicted the school mask mandate will be allowed to expire in Connecticut and other states will soon follow.
“Schools in the State of Connecticut will very quickly lift mask requirements for students,” Gottlieb said. “I think we are going to see the same thing in New York, New Jersey [and] other states where omicron has come down, where vaccination rates are high. We’re going to see states do that.”
That was only Gottlieb’s opinion.
Some education officials say they're happy to see some normalcy, but other worry this decision is premature.
“We certainly have been hearing from school board members and superintendents that it’s important that there be a plan in place, an off ramp as it’s referred. Giving districts until February 28 with the mandate in place, that does give districts the opportunity for the local discussion to take place," Patrice McCarthy, deputy director for the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education stated.
Patrice thinks this timeline gives districts the opportunity to discuss and come to a decision on masking.
“The fact that the commissioner of Public Health has indicated that at this point in time, our metrics are such that we can move in this direction. That’s going to add a level of safety and confidence at the local level," continued McCarthy.
Teachers' unions also weighed in tonight.
The Connecticut Education Association president acknowledged COVID cases are trending in the right direction, but she says teachers are concerned this is premature.
“One of the things we’re cognizant of also is what some of our medical advisors are saying, which is, ‘Hey, the respiratory season really doesn’t give up until mid-March," Katie Dias, president of the CEA, said.
She says one concern is that most teachers and students are in spaces that aren’t well ventilated.
“What I fear for is it feels an awful lot like we’re making this decision in this moment due to social pressures," noted Dias.
The governor's current mask mandate will still need to be extended through the end of the month.
It was originally set to expire next Tuesday.
Lawmakers will vote on that during the special legislative session this week.
When the mask mandate is lifted, teachers and students can continue to wear masks if they feel more comfortable.
