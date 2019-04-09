HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut may be home to Colt Defense, Stag Arms and other gunmakers, but it is not dependent on them.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its list of 2019's States Most Dependent on the Gun Industry.
Connecticut was toward the back end at 45th.
The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimated that guns contributed more than $52 billion to the U.S. economy and generated more than $6.8 billion in federal and state taxes in 2018.
WalletHub said it compared the economic impact of guns on the 50 states to figure out which among them leans most on gun businesses, both directly for jobs and political contributions, and indirectly through gun ownership.
Connecticut was:
- 45th in gun ownership rate
- 39th in total taxes paid by firearms industry per capita
- 40th in background checks per capita
- 44th in gun control contributions to Congressional members per capita
- 45th in gun rights contributions to Congressional members per capita
Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island and New Jersey rounded out the bottom five as the states least-dependent on the gun industry.
The states most dependent on it were Idaho, Alaska, South Dakota, Wyoming and Arkansas.
For more on the study, head to WalletHub's website here.
