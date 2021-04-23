MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Another sign that the state is healing.
For the first time in more than a year, the carnival is back.
Families say this is the normalcy they’ve been craving.
The masks were on, but other than that, it seems like everything is back to normal.
It had the rides and the games, but the carnival goers say, most importantly, it’s the social interaction they’ve missed.
The sights and sounds of a carnival were never more welcome for the Whitman family.
"It’s amazing. We’re so happy to be out and having fun, and it’s somewhat normal. We’re having fun, yes," Middletown resident Nicole Whitman tells us.
The anticipation was building all week for the Lopez family.
"They saw the ferris wheel going up and we’re asking, ‘can we go, can we go?’," Middletown resident Walter Lopez said.
As evidenced by the masks and sanitizer stations, the coronavirus is still a concern, but tonight, in this moment, the worries that have burdened so many, roll away on these coasters, especially for teens.
"It feels good, because I get to see my friends and be with a crowd of people," Middletown resident Imani Martinez stated.
"Just seeing everybody have fun is really cool," Middletown resident Chantelle Fletcher says.
"It’s nice actually being able to see our friends again. It’s been a while," Middletown resident Jessica Magnano explained.
"It kind of feels like we’re back to normal," said Middletown resident Kayla Baker.
Tonight’s return of the carnival, just off of Washington Street in Middletown, was a return to tradition for the Coleman brothers.
They’ve been hosting these events since 1916.
The family made it through the Great Depression and other recessions, but it was the virus that broke their annual streak.
Now, they’re the first ones back.
"We were fortunate. We’ve been in Middletown for a lot of years so a lot of people went to bat for us and that’s why we’re here," Tim Coleman of the Coleman Brothers Shows, Inc. stated.
In order to make the night happen, capacity had to be under 500 and aerial shots we captured tonight show there were no issues staying under.
The families and friends who decided to take this step are hoping it’ll be the first in many on the road back to normal.
"Fair season is starting and it’s just a good future. Finally, a good future and something to look forward to, an end in sight of all of this," added Whitman.
The carnival runs through May 1 and you may notice two rollercoasters are missing.
That’s because the Colemans say they’re actually having a hard time finding workers.
They say the desire to work, at least in this industry, has been weak.
