HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks about the states from which people are moving away.
The moving company United Van Lines released its annual study on Thursday.
In it, Connecticut ranked 4th in terms of the states in which people were moving away.
The primary reasons customers listed was a new job or company transfer, and retirement.
The top three outbound states were New Jersey, Illinois and New York.
"An exodus persists among northeastern states, as New Jersey (68.5 percent), New York (63.1 percent) and Connecticut (63 percent) were all included among the top 10 outbound states for the fifth consecutive year," the study said.
In terms of the states to which people are moving, the top three included Idaho, Oregon and Arizona.
"United Van Lines, as the nation's largest household goods mover, is uniquely able to identify the year's most and least popular moving destinations for Americans through our annual National Movers Study," said Eily Cummings, director of corporate communications at United Van Lines. "For more than 40 years now, this study and survey offers year-over-year insights into where and why Americans are moving."
More information on the study can be found here.
With the amount of people leaving, a statistic you may also see fall is unemployment. Some jobs will now be available.
