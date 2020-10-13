HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in Connecticut.
Tuesday’s statistics show the highest positivity rate the state has seen since June, at 2.4 percent.
Despite hospitalizations and cases increasing, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state is still better than it was at the start of the pandemic.
Coronavirus Updates: Positivity rate jumps to 2.4%
Two percent of hospital beds statewide are being used for COVID-19 patients.
The state says at the peak of the pandemic, more than 20 percent of beds were occupied by COVID patients.
Dr. Albert Ko, with Yale School of Medicine, said because of an increase in social contact, there’s going to be more transmission.
However, he said now that there’s more information about COVID-19, people are much more careful, and testing has increased to detect conditions earlier.
“This next wave for us is hopefully not going to be the wildfire that we went through in March and April, and I think the citizens of Connecticut are doing a good job with maintaining social distancing. It's not perfect, and we're having these super-spreader events, but we're going to have more of the kind of brushfires like what we're seeing in eastern Connecticut,” Ko said.
When it comes to the reopening phases, Lamont said if the positivity rate gets over 5%, or 20 to 25 cases per 100,000, they would start considering changes.
