BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- The state is under an ‘enhanced’ risk for strong storms on Thursday, meaning there could be the potential for damage that may lead to power outages.
Ahead of the storm, Eversource took to social media to let customers know they are keeping an eye on the forecast and are preparing.
“Crews will be prepositioned around the state and ready to respond to any damage and outages, while operating under our strict COVID-19 pandemic plan,” Eversource said in a Facebook post.
The company said its warehouses have been replenished with supplies since Tropical Storm Isaias hit the state back on Aug. 4.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest there will be a risk for damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado or two associated with Thursday’s storms. He adds that there will also be the potential for heavy rain and localized poor drainage flooding.
If Eversource customers lose power, they should call 800-286-2000 to report it.
United Illuminating, the state’s other major power company, said it is also preparing for Thursday’s storms and say customers should be as well.
“As storms approach, customers should make sure they have nonperishable food, water, medications, flashlights, fresh batteries and other supplies they might need during an outage, and restock any supplies they may have consumed in the days after Isaias,” the company said in a statement, adding that customers should remember to keep their phones charged.
The state’s power companies have been under fire following the response to Tropical Storm Isaias, which knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people across the state.
In fact, the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) is in the middle of an investigation into the tropical storm response.
The state’s utility companies said the damage Isaias caused was vast, which was why it took them longer to get the lights back on.
Eversource had told state regulators that they expected between 125,000 and 380,000 thousand outages to come as a result of the storm. The final number ended up being more than twice that.
Additionally, lawmakers are calling on the companies to reimburse customers who were without power, some more than one week following Tropical Storm Isaias.
In response earlier this month, Eversource said it's not offering food or medicine reimbursements because Isaias is an act of nature instead, the company says people should contact their homeowners or renters insurance.
