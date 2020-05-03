HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Seven states in the northeast formally announced it will partner to pinpoint the region's needs for PPE and medical equipment while ramping up testing.
For some time, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts have heavily relied on each other, especially in policy decision making.
During New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's daily briefing, he somberly reflected on teachable moments from the coronavirus outbreak.
"As we're going through this, what could we have done differently? More importantly, what should we do differently?" Cuomo said.
The answer? Creating a regional state purchasing consortium.
It comes as states repeatedly competed for supplies, often outbidding each other, paying astronomical prices.
Other times, states also bid against the federal government and private entities.
This regional union allows the states to take the reins.
"When it comes to the purchasing, look, we can learn something, right? We can wait for the national stockpile. We can wait for that plane to land from China. Let’s see what we can do ourselves," Governor Ned Lamont said.
The states are also coordinating policies on what supplies local governments should have ready for first responders.
While the region will identify what it needs, it's also expected to weed out bad vendors who started businesses to capitalize on the pandemic.
Another important element is buying American products.
"We’re going to have the schools closed for the rest of the year, we’re going to continue the distance learning," Cuomo said on Friday.
New York was the first state in the region to make such an announcement.
It's expected other states will follow.
Multiple times, Lamont hinted students might sit the rest of the school year out of class.
An official announcement is expected this week.
Several factors play a role, including how to maintain social distance at all grade levels, whether in the classrooms or hallways.
The Connecticut Education Association said it's "definitely in the mindset of not trying to do it for the end of the school year."
While the public sector responds to COVID-19 in hopes of curbing the spread, the private sector bolsters its reinforcement of health guidelines.
For air travelers, some major airlines will require people to wear masks or face coverings.
Jet Blue and Delta Airlines mandates will go into effect on Monday.
Frontier, Southwest and American Airlines are expected to follow within the coming days.
