(WFSB) - You'll be able to keep some money in your wallet this upcoming weekend.
Connecticut's sales tax free week begins on Sunday, August 15.
The state's twenty-first annual exemption period concludes on Saturday, August 21 and applies to most clothing and footwear purchases.
Some exceptions include clothing or footwear specifically designed for sports or athletic activities, such as hiking and skiing, as well as wet suits, headbands, helmets, and accessories, like jewelry and watches.
The sales tax exemption applies to any clothing or footwear purchase that's less than $100.
Any clothing or footwear item under $100 that's put on layaway is also exempt from the state's 6.35 percent sales tax.
The sales tax free weekend comes at a time when parents are preparing to send their kids back to school for the Fall semester.
