(WFSB) - Connecticut's Sales Tax Free week begins on Sunday, Aug. 15.
The state's 21st annual tax exemption period applies to most clothing and footwear purchases.
“Having this tax-free holiday helps working families stretch their dollar a little bit more during the busy back-to-school season, while giving businesses an extra boost to their bottom line,” said Gov. Ned Lamont. “I also encourage everyone taking advantage of this tax-free holiday to consider shopping at some of our locally-owned retailers and support Connecticut’s small business community.”
The exemption applies to any clothing or footwear purchase that's less than $100.
Any clothing or footwear item under $100 that's put on layaway is also exempt from the state's 6.35 percent sales tax.
Some exceptions include clothing or footwear specifically designed for sports or athletic activities, such as hiking and skiing, as well as wetsuits, headbands, helmets, and accessories, like jewelry and watches.
“Connecticut Sales Tax Free Week provides an excellent opportunity for Connecticut residents to save money on purchases, particularly as the new school year approaches, and to reconnect with local retail businesses that have endured the business challenges of the past year and a half,” said Connecticut Retail Merchants Association president Timothy G. Phelan. “Connecticut retailers place a high priority on providing exceptional customer service, and being active participants supporting communities in which they do business, all across our state. That hasn’t changed, even as retail businesses have worked diligently to protect the health and safety of customers and employees. Now, retail businesses continue to enthusiastically and safely welcome customers back and look forward to playing a pivotal role in Connecticut’s economic recovery.”
Specific information on Connecticut’s Sales Tax Free Week, including a listing of individual items that are exempt or taxable, can be found by visiting the Department of Revenue Services website here.
