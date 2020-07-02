(WFSB) - More than 130,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, according to Worldometers.com.
From coast to coast, many states are rolling back their reopenings as they see a record number of new cases.
"I think that at some point that's going to sort of just disappear. I hope," said President Donald Trump.
The comments to Fox Business were similar to what Trump said over the winter.
"It's going to disappear, one day. It's like a miracle, it will disappear," Trump said back on Feb. 27.
Vice President Mike Pence traveled to hard-hit Arizona on Wednesday. The state was one of several that shut businesses back down.
"I've instructed the acting secretary of homeland security to move out immediately on providing the additional doctors, and nurses," Pence said.
Health officials said bars are a big spreader of COVID-19.
"I think at this point, if you're in a state where they're closing, it's for good reason," said Dr. Saskia Popescu, Arizona epidemiologist
Texas closed bars last week as it continued to see a record number of new cases. Houston paramedics said because of the glut at hospitals, it's taking longer to transfer patients from an ambulance to an emergency room.
"What was taking 20, 30, 35 minutes, has now doubled in certain instances," said Chief Sam Pea, Houston Fire Department.
In parts of California, bars and indoor dining were closed for three weeks.
"I'm going to ask for a refund on 2020 and get the 2021 model," said Oliver Ridgeway, a California restaurant owner.
New York City kept its ban on indoor dining after seeing what happened elsewhere.
"I was hopeful we could, but the news we have gotten from around the country gets worse and worse all the time," said Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Cases may be up in Tuscaloosa, AL because students who have tested positive are purposely being invited to parties to infect others.
"We thought that was a rumor at first. We did some additional research," said Chief Randy Smith, Tuscaloosa Fire Department.
The reports said students invited COVID-19-positive people to the party and would gamble on who would get infected next.
Tuscaloosa's city council this week passed a mask ordinance requiring face coverings in public.
