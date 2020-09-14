HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is on the front end of a list ranking states by vaccination rates.
Personal finance website WalletHub.com posted its list of 2020's States that Vaccinate the Most.
Connecticut came in at 13th.
WalletHub said in order to see where people are most responsible about getting vaccines, it examined the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 18 key categories.
Researchers said their data set included share of vaccinated children, share of people without health insurance, and presence of reported measles outbreaks, among other metrics.
Connecticut's "children and teenagers immunization rates" rank was 5, its "adult and elderly vaccination rates" rank was 29 and its "immunization uptake disparities and influencing factors" rank was 29.
The top three states in terms of vaccination rates were Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire.
The states with the lowest rates were New Jersey, Georgia and Mississippi.
Read WalletHub's complete study here.
