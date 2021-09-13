HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the most vaccinated states in the country, according to the results of a study.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com revealed on Monday a report on 2021's States that Vaccinate the Most.
In it, Connecticut was the 8th most vaccinated state.
WalletHub said it analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 17 metrics, including share of vaccinated children, share of people without health insurance, and flu vaccination rate among adults.
Here's how the ranks of Connecticut's metrics contributed to its overall rank:
- 2nd in influenza vaccination rate in children aged 6 months to 17 years old
- 29th in share of teenagers aged 13-17 with up-to-date HPV vaccination
- 10th in share of teenagers aged 13-17 with MenACWY vaccination
- 4th in flu vaccination coverage rate among adults
- 25th in share of adults aged 60 and older with zoster vaccination
- 9th in share of children 19-35 months old living in poverty with combined 7-vaccine series
- 8th in share of civilian noninstitutionalized population without health insurance coverage
The top vaccinated states were Massachusetts, Vermont and Rhode Island.
The least vaccinated states were Texas, Georgia and Mississippi.
To see the full report, head to WalletHub's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.