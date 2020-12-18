(WFSB) - Our big story heading into the weekend is the delay in vaccine shipments.
Some states are seeing a snag in the Pfizer vaccine rollout, and Connecticut is one of them.
Governor Lamont’s team expects the state to be shorted by 12,000 doses.
It’s too early to say what the long term impact is going to be, but the state says we can expect our vaccination timeline to be off by about a week and this is really a moment where we can’t afford to waste time.
The field hospital operations at the Connecticut Convention Center is a symbol that we’re still not out of this, not for awhile.
"A bit of a supply chain issue," Gov. Ned Lamont stated.
That’s how Governor Lamont is categorizing what happened now that Connecticut is expected to see 12,000 fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine than we initially anticipated.
"There are 100 moving parts, in terms of getting these vaccines out, and a lot of variables there," Gov. Lamont explained.
Our state’s Week One shipment of 31,600 doses came in full.
Next week, we were supposed to get 98,000.
That includes the Moderna vaccine.
Instead, Josh Geballe, the state’s chief operating officer, says the total number of doses will be 86,000.
"All of the difference comes out of Pfizer vaccine allocation, which seems to be the result of some miscommunication between Operation Warp Speed and Pfizer," says Geballe.
Pfizer releasing a statement saying:
"We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses."
"It does slow us down a little, but in our ability to roll it out," continued Geballe.
Geballe says 86,000 doses is still a good amount.
"That’s a big number of vaccine coming in next week, which will keep the teams very busy continuing to ramp up our vaccination efforts," said Geballe.
But time is of the essence and no one seems to know if the shortage is a one-time thing or if it could be a pattern in the weeks and months ahead.
"It’s a little too soon to know. We’re taking it a week at a time with the information we get from the feds," added Geballe.
So as the vaccine continues to roll out, even in a reduced capacity, hospitalizations continues to loom large.
Here in Connecticut, officials say it’s up, but aren’t dealing with big spikes, so that’s good news, but as you can see, with the convention center, again, going to a field hospital, officials continue to prepare for the worst.
