(WFSB) - Those expected to line up for their at-home COVID-19 testing kits Thursday will have to wait a little longer.
Governor Lamont's office announced that the arrival of Connecticut's shipment of three million testing kits will be pushed back due to shipping and warehouse delays that are "out of the State of Connecticut's control".
Part of the problem is due to a distribution bottleneck on the West Coast.
A spokesperson for Gov. Lamont noted that this delay will not impact the six million N95 masks the state is also expected to receive.
Those masks are expected to be distributed to a certain number of towns starting on Thursday.
It is unclear when the shipment of testing kits are expected to arrive.
