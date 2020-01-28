HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Immigrants have one of the biggest impacts on the economy in Connecticut, according to a new study.
Personal finance website WalletHub released the study, called the Economic Impact of Immigration by State, on Tuesday.
In it, Connecticut was the state where immigrants had the 10th biggest economic impact.
States were ranked in terms of median household income of foreign-born population, jobs regenerated by immigrant-owned businesses as a share of job totals and other metrics.
Here's how Connecticut's metrics lined up against those of the rest of the country:
- 11th in percentage of jobs generated by immigrant-owned businesses out of total jobs
- 16th in net difference between state and local revenues and expenditures per immigrant
- 9th in median household income of foreign-born population
- 12th in percentage of foreign-born STEM workers out of total STEM workers
- 18th in percentage of foreign-born population aged 25 and older with a Bachelor’s Degree or higher
- 23rd in percentage of fortune 500 companies founded by immigrants or their children
- 9th in percentage of jobs created by presence of international students out of total jobs
- 7th in economic contribution of international students per capita
The top three states where immigrants had the most economic impact were New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.
The states where they had the least economic impact were Idaho, Wyoming and Mississippi.
Read the complete study on WalletHub's website here.
