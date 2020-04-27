HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Experts continue to preach that social distancing is the most effective way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Some states, however, can do it easier than others.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its list of States Where Social Distancing is Most Difficult.
In it, Connecticut ranked 23rd.
WalletHub looked at 13 metrics, including how non-essential travel has changed and how much money consumers spent on social activities before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Connecticut's social environment rank was 22, its time spent on social activities rank was 35, and its money spent on social activities rank was 14.
The top three states in which social distancing was difficult were Utah, New Hampshire and Montana.
The easiest states for self-isolation were West Virginia, Mississippi and Alabama.
Read the complete results of the study on WalletHub's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.