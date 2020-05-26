HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut has the worst healthcare infrastructure for COVID-19 in the country, according to the results of a study.
Tuesday morning, personal finance website WalletHub.com released its list of States with the Best Health Infrastructure for Coronavirus.
Connecticut ranked 50th.
According to WalletHub, COVID-19 exposed weaknesses in the country’s healthcare system, from supplies to staffing to bed counts. However, issues have been far from uniform across the U.S.
To identify which states have the best health infrastructure, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 14 key metrics. Its data set ranged from the state’s public health emergency preparedness funding per capita to the share of the population that is uninsured and the number of hospital beds per capita.
North Dakota, West Virginia and Mississippi were the top three states with the best infrastructure to handle the virus.
Preceding Connecticut for the worst were Maryland and Virginia.
Read the complete results of the study on WalletHub's website here.
(2) comments
YUP LAST PLACE.....
You gotta know that WalletHub is spot on when they have Mississippi and West Virginia in the top 3.
Brian Duffy ~~ 86 45 2020
