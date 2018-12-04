HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is not among the states with the best elder-abuse protections, according to the results of a study.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its "2018's states with the best elder-abuse protections" list on Tuesday.
Connecticut was toward the back end at 37th.
WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 14 factors. The data included "share of elder-abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints" and "financial elder-abuse laws."
Most notably, Connecticut's "resources rank" was 15 and its "protection rank" was 49.
The top three states for elder-abuse protections were Massachusetts, Wisconsin and Nevada.
The bottom three on the list included New Jersey, Wyoming and South Carolina.
Check out the complete list on WalletHub's website here.
